Wallace Lafayette Cliborne
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
CLIBORNE, Wallace Lafayette, Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Wallace was born on June 30, 1939, to Lafayette Morton Cliborne and Erma Mae Vaughan Cliborne Hite. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Graham and Leonard Cliborne; and sister, Indie McCarty. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Gilbert (Mark) and Sharon Keefer; stepchildren, Ann Roberts (David) and Lee Irby (Beth Forys); grandchildren, Ian Wheeler, Ryan Wheeler (Lauren), Ashley Wheeler, Ross Roberts (Angela), Kati Roberts, Iris Irby and Jay Irby; and four great-grandchildren. Wallace grew up in Petersburg. On October 21, 1956, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. After he had served his time in the Marine Corps, he returned home, met and married Brenda Williams on December 30, 1961. In 1964, Wallace joined the Virginia State Police, where he served for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He served as a Trooper for 10 years, then as an Investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and finally, an ASAC. He implemented the Drug Enforcement Training Program at the State Police Academy. After enjoying retirement for 18 months, he returned to State Police on a part-time basis as a background investigator for State Police and other State agencies. He remained in that job for 16 years. On December 11, 1990, Wallace married Lucretia Ann Carrico. They enjoyed a life filled with various outdoor activities at their Gwynns Island home and their Powhatan farm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. All services will be private. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
I worked with Wallace while I was Chief of Police in Crewe, VA. He was a true professional and I always enjoyed being in his company. He will be truly missed.
Frank Goodman
Work
October 6, 2021
