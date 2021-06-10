SNEAD, Wallace "Wally" Hansford, 85, of Richmond, passed away June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hansford A. and Lillian M. Snead; brother, Allen J. Snead; son-in-law, Matthew Morris. He is survived by a brother, Alvin L. Snead; wife, Sandra S. Snead (Anne); son, Scott A. Snead; daughter, Beth S. Morris; grandchildren, Zoe Morris, Jacob Snead, Madison Snead and Katy Morris; numerous nieces and nephews. Wally was retired from Virginia Power after 42 years of service. He also retired from the State Fair of Virginia after 50 years and many other part-time jobs. He liked to keep busy and in his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with his grandkids and friends, going to NASCAR races, betting on horses and playing the slots. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Colorectal Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.