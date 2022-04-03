Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Thomas "Tommy" Chisholm
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
Send Flowers
CHISHOLM, Walter "Tommy" Thomas, 81, of King William, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chesleigh Chisholm, Mattie Harper (Rufus); and siblings, Alice and Lewis Chisholm. He is survived by his sister, Janice "Connie" Gordon (Jean); his children, Jeffrey "Jeff" Chisholm and Joseph "Joe" Chisholm (Tammy); grandchildren, Amanda, Jacob and Megan. He lived his life as he wished, a long-time drag racer and car enthusiast, an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He traveled extensively, loved a party and never knew a stranger. He worked his way up to Store Manager at A&P, before branching out on his own to start two grocery stores in Manquin ("The Little Supermarket") and Bowling Green ("Chisholm's Supermarket"). He served on the King William Board of Zoning Appeals, was Past Master of Masonic Lodge 130 and past President of the King William Ruritan Club. He also attended Henry Clay High School and served in the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Taylorsville Baptist Church, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Apr
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Taylorsville Baptist Church
15415 Taylorsville Rd, Doswell, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Connie, I am so sorry to hear of Tommy passing. I know he meant alot to you and his boys.
Pat Carneal
Other
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results