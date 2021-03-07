Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Thomas "Tommy" Chisholm
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
CHISHOLM, Walter "Tommy" Thomas, 81, of King William, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chesleigh Chisholm, Mattie Harper (Rufus); and siblings, Alice and Lewis Chisholm. He is survived by his sister, Janice "Connie" Gordon (Jean); his children, Jeffrey "Jeff" Chisholm and Joseph "Joe" Chisholm (Tammy); grandchildren, Amanda, Jacob and Megan. He lived his life as he wished, a long-time drag racer and car enthusiast, an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He traveled extensively, loved a party and never knew a stranger. He worked his way up to Store Manager at A&P, before branching out on his own to start two grocery stores in Manquin ("The Little Supermarket") and Bowling Green ("Chisholm's Supermarket"). He served on the King William Board of Zoning Appeals, was Past Master of Masonic Lodge 130 and past President of the King William Ruritan Club. He also attended Henry Clay High School and served in the U.S. Army. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joe and family, your dad was always so kind when we saw him and treated us like family. We are so sorry for your great loss and pray that God brings you comfort in this time of mourning.
Doug Goodman and Family
March 8, 2021
I am very sorry for the lost of your dad. I will remember yawl in prayer. Tommy was always good to me. He will always have a special place in my heart.
Helen Shaver
March 7, 2021
Jeff and Joe I´m very sorry that your dad passed away. I know he will be missed.
Janet Jenkins
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results