CHISHOLM, Walter "Tommy" Thomas, 81, of King William, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chesleigh Chisholm, Mattie Harper (Rufus); and siblings, Alice and Lewis Chisholm. He is survived by his sister, Janice "Connie" Gordon (Jean); his children, Jeffrey "Jeff" Chisholm and Joseph "Joe" Chisholm (Tammy); grandchildren, Amanda, Jacob and Megan. He lived his life as he wished, a long-time drag racer and car enthusiast, an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He traveled extensively, loved a party and never knew a stranger. He worked his way up to Store Manager at A&P, before branching out on his own to start two grocery stores in Manquin ("The Little Supermarket") and Bowling Green ("Chisholm's Supermarket"). He served on the King William Board of Zoning Appeals, was Past Master of Masonic Lodge 130 and past President of the King William Ruritan Club. He also attended Henry Clay High School and served in the U.S. Army. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of your choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.