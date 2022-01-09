Menu
Walter Jordan Currin
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
CURRIN, Walter Jordan, Due to potential inclement weather, the service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 9040 Trottin Ridge Road, Chase City, Va. 23924, on Saturday, January 15 at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Home
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC
Jan
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
9040 Trottin Ridge Road, Chase City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anne Gayle and Pat Thinking of you at this sad time. I cherish the memories of you all as we grew up together. Hugs and prayers.
Claire Brill
Friend
January 10, 2022
Anne Gayle and Pat, we are so sorry for your loss. Walter was a great guy and had a good life. Goodness I know you will miss him . Our thoughts and prayers to you all. Buzzy and Becky
Becky Winn
Friend
January 9, 2022
As Walt´s coworker and partner at Walter Robbs, I enjoyed working with Walt for many years. His professionalism and attention to detail was an inspiration to me. However, I will the thing I admired and will remember most was his kind and gentle spirit. Dottye and Currin family we will keep you in our prayers and pray Gods comfort, as you journey through the days, months and years to come. You have our condolences.
Wesley and Cynthia Curtis
Work
January 8, 2022
