Anne Gayle and Pat
Thinking of you at this sad time. I cherish the memories of you all as we grew up together. Hugs and prayers.
Claire Brill
Friend
January 10, 2022
Anne Gayle and Pat, we are so sorry for your loss. Walter was a great guy and had a good life. Goodness I know you will miss him . Our thoughts and prayers to you all. Buzzy and Becky
Becky Winn
Friend
January 9, 2022
As Walt´s coworker and partner at Walter Robbs, I enjoyed working with Walt for many years. His professionalism and attention to detail was an inspiration to me. However, I will the thing I admired and will remember most was his kind and gentle spirit. Dottye and Currin family we will keep you in our prayers and pray Gods comfort, as you journey through the days, months and years to come. You have our condolences.