BAKER, Walter Edward, Sr., 92, peacefully went to his eternal home September 28, 2020, at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center. He was the second child of the late Eugene A. Baker Sr. and Garnett Williams Baker. Walter graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School in 1948 and later joined the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married Sarah F. James, his high school sweetheart and love of his life on December 26, 1951 and they were married for 57 years until Sarah's passing on November 27, 2008. Walter was a partner of Baker & Dyson Contractors, a small minority owned business for 47 years that did interior and exterior painting of homes and businesses, wallpaper, plastering, sheet rock and carpentry work. He was a member of First African Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Walter Jr. (Grace Jackson Baker); grandson, Christopher (Jordan Burton Baker); great-grandson, Zion; adopted grandson, Dwight Samuels of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Roy M. Baker; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at Woodland Cemetery. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating.

