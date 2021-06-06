Menu
Walter B. Eubank Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
EUBANK, Walter B., Jr., 89, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his wife, Katie Sue; children, Jack Eubank (Bonnie), Sherry G. Heacock, James Eubank (Melanie) and Mari Wiglesworth (Jimmy); three grandkids and four great-grandkids. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Wonderbread after 28 years and was member of Northside Masonic Lodge No. 292 for 54 years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with a Masonic Service being held at 7 p.m. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Jun
7
Service
7:00p.m.
VA
Jun
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., VA
