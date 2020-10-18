TAYLOR, Walter Glen, passed away on October 11, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 87. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Walter was very devoted to his wife and family. Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Austin Taylor; his sister, Katherine Proffit; two children, Teresa Herod (Rick) and Keith Taylor (Heidi); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mavis Fleming, Ruth Adkins and Mary Frances Greene. Walter was born on February 22, 1933, in Lenoir, North Carolina, to Glen and Jessie Taylor. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a Supply Sergeant at Fort Riley, Kansas. He graduated from NC State in 1961 with a degree in business. After college, he worked for Travelers Insurance in various positions, ultimately becoming the Manager of Care and Employee Benefits Operations where he retired after 31 years. Walter had many diverse interests and enjoyed activities such as photography, travel, movies, classical music and watching football. He belonged to the Richmond Camera Club for many years and won many awards in photography competitions. He was an active member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church since 1967, where he was a charter member of the chapel and actively served in numerous capacities. A graveside service is scheduled for October 19, 11 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, with Dr. Bob Lee officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Walter's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Huguenot Road Baptist Church.