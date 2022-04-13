HENSLEY, Walter "Clark", passed away in Richmond, Va., on April 6, 2022. Born on August 17, 1937, Clark graduated from John Marshall High School in 1955 and the University of Richmond in 1961. Clark served his country as a lieutenant aviator in the Navy from 1961 to 1965. Clark was an avid sports fan. He was a dedicated follower of the Richmond Spiders, Thoroughbred racing, golf, the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals. He founded H&W Corrugated in 1978 and worked until his retirement in 2012.



He was preceded in his journey to heaven by his granddaughter, Jordan with whom he has been reunited. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Edith, with whom he was married for 61 years. He is also survived by his children, Kevin, Jeff and Angie; his sister, Beth Barnett; and three grandchildren, Chad, Lauren and Savannah; and many nieces and nephews. He will be thoroughly missed, proportionate to how deeply he was loved.



In lieu of flowers, the Hensleys request that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League.



A memorial gathering will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel on Saturday, April 16, from 2 to 5 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.