HUBBARD, Mr. Walter James Jr., of Richmond, passed September 17, 2020. Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 12 p.m. at the Oakwood cemetery in Richmond. Arrangements by Shawn Lea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Littleton N.C. 27850, 252-586-5566.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.