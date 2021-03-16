KACMARSKI, Walter William, Jr., 63, of West Point, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Walter was a prankster, always telling jokes and pulling a prank. He was a hard worker and always had the time to help someone in need. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Della Irene Kacmarski. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda; two daughters, Brandy (Morgan) and Katherine; a son, Walter III; five siblings, Kenneth (Jane), Roger (Donna), Jimmy (Hilda), Bonita and Betty; two grandchildren, Georgia and Scott; a special lifelong friend, Mark Carter; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, in a walk-through visitation at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, also at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Edge Worship Centre Building Fund, P.O. Box 130, West Point, Va. 23181 or online at www.tewcwestpoint.net
Due to COVID-19, please observe all necessary precautions when attending services. Please visit www.vincentfh.com
to post tributes and find a link for the funeral service livestream.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.