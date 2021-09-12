KELLEY, Walter Raymond "Ray", Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wiltshire Kelley; his son, Walter R. Kelley III; three grandchildren, Charles W. Kelley, Jacob A. Kelley and Brooke M. Kelley; and his beloved dog, Fred.



A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital for their support during his illness.



Per Ray's request, there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Henrico Humane Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.