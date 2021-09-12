Menu
Walter Raymond "Ray" Kelley Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
KELLEY, Walter Raymond "Ray", Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wiltshire Kelley; his son, Walter R. Kelley III; three grandchildren, Charles W. Kelley, Jacob A. Kelley and Brooke M. Kelley; and his beloved dog, Fred.

A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital for their support during his illness.

Per Ray's request, there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Henrico Humane Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and family. I knew Ray and his sister since high school. I am so sorry to hear of his illness and subsequent passing.
Ellen H Gautney
September 18, 2021
Ray was my Sales Manager at ROLM. I have a lot if respect for him as he always wanted us to strive to be the best we could. Ray cared about his team; he always went to bat for us! He was a good man!
Belvia West
September 15, 2021
I´ll miss my visits with Ray. We shared many an opinion and debated a few too. His heart was bigger that life.
jerome golfman
Friend
September 13, 2021
Donna and Family-I am so sorry to hear of Ray´s passing. Sending thoughts and prayers and asking God to hold you close during this very difficult time.
Faye Morauske
September 13, 2021
