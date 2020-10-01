MCKOY, Walter Lee, 87, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin J. and Nettie J. McKoy; brothers, Irvin and Norris McKoy. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Athalia McKoy; children, Russell McKoy, Cedre Baker, Carl, James, Karen and Walter McKoy II; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leola Bethune, Eunice Bowens, Betty McKoy and Eugene McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Monday, October 5, 2020.