To First Lady McKoy and Family, I would likes to extended my Condolences. I would like to say, I am really going to miss the pastor so much. He has been a godly male role model for me all my life. He has been a like father to me. I loved him with all my heart. When I didn't come to church he was always glad to see me when I came. He never was judgemental person. He always was there for me. When I needed to talked; he was there to give me sound advice and correction when I needed it. He always knew when I needed some love and kindness. He will be dearly be missed by me. To his children thank you sharing your loving Daddy with me and the rest of the members of Solomon Temple Church. Love Dana

Dana Burton September 25, 2020