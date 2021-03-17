Menu
Walter Phillip Puffer
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
PUFFER, Walter Phillip, With family by his side, Walter Phillip Puffer, 76, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in the first half of the last century in 1944, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Walter Lester Puffer and Martha Link Puffer.

He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Carson. Walt, aka "Phil," proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 24 years, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a man of integrity, honor and faith; a proud and loving husband and father. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending his summers boating with his family. Walt was also a faithful member of Swift Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudette; his son, Brian (Erin); daughters, Lisa (David) and Jenny (Kosta); and grandchildren, Emma, Nicholas, Jessica, Aidan and Caroline; brothers, Max and Chris Puffer. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Swift Creek Baptist Church at 18510 Branders Bridge Rd. Interment will take place in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to UNOS (United Network of Organ Sharing), unos.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Swift Creek Baptist Church
18510 Branders Bridge Rd, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of your family at this difficult time. Mr. Puffer, you were a strong presence in my life from an early age and I appreciate your stern but gracious manner. Your family is well-loved by many and that speaks to your guidance. Thinking of you all. Alyssa Waitkus
Alyssa Waitkus Waitkus
March 17, 2021
