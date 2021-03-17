PUFFER, Walter Phillip, With family by his side, Walter Phillip Puffer, 76, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in the first half of the last century in 1944, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Walter Lester Puffer and Martha Link Puffer.
He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Carson. Walt, aka "Phil," proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 24 years, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a man of integrity, honor and faith; a proud and loving husband and father. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending his summers boating with his family. Walt was also a faithful member of Swift Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudette; his son, Brian (Erin); daughters, Lisa (David) and Jenny (Kosta); and grandchildren, Emma, Nicholas, Jessica, Aidan and Caroline; brothers, Max and Chris Puffer. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Swift Creek Baptist Church at 18510 Branders Bridge Rd. Interment will take place in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to UNOS (United Network of Organ Sharing), unos.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.