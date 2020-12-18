Menu
Walter Garnett Satterwhite
SATTERWHITE, Walter Garnett, 83, of Richmond, passed away on December 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Sirles Satterwhite. He is survived by his current wife, Jeanette Boughman Satterwhite; his daughters, Robin Carneal and Roxanne Sullivan; stepdaughters, Lisa Tinnell (David) and Denise Adams (David); "Papa" to his grandchildren, Brandy, Brandon (Ashley), Nicole (Trey), Jessica, Phillip and Travis; "Big Papa" to his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Abigail, Logan, Brennan, Kensley and Adriana; as well many nieces and nephews. Walter served the Richmond community as the owner of Professional Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. He was a long standing and devout member of Westover Hills United Methodist Church and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and business associates. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in his honor to be made to Freckles and Friends Animal Sanctuary in Ford, Va. The family will have a celebration of his life at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on December 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment to be private. For condolences and to view a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Bliley's
8510 Staples Mill Road, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We loved our little chats across the fence. You will certainly be missed in the neighborhood!
Mike and Elisabeth
December 21, 2020
R.I.P my friend you are truly missed
Bobbie Collins
December 19, 2020
You will be solely missed.
Sharon Swartwout
December 18, 2020
Roxanne, Robin and family.. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. The Sullivan Family
Kim Lewis
December 18, 2020
