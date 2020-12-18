SATTERWHITE, Walter Garnett, 83, of Richmond, passed away on December 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Sirles Satterwhite. He is survived by his current wife, Jeanette Boughman Satterwhite; his daughters, Robin Carneal and Roxanne Sullivan; stepdaughters, Lisa Tinnell (David) and Denise Adams (David); "Papa" to his grandchildren, Brandy, Brandon (Ashley), Nicole (Trey), Jessica, Phillip and Travis; "Big Papa" to his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Abigail, Logan, Brennan, Kensley and Adriana; as well many nieces and nephews. Walter served the Richmond community as the owner of Professional Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. He was a long standing and devout member of Westover Hills United Methodist Church and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and business associates. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in his honor to be made to Freckles and Friends Animal Sanctuary in Ford, Va. The family will have a celebration of his life at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on December 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment to be private. For condolences and to view a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.