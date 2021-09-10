SMITH, Walter "W.B." Bennett, attended Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte Court House, Va. and studied at Virginia Commonwealth University.



He worked for a short while at the Craddock Terry Shoe factory in Chase City, Va. He then went into the U.S. Army Signal Corp., stationed in Germany from 1959 to 1962. There, he learned skills that would benefit him in his future employment. After military service, he moved to Richmond, Va. There, he found employment with the Defense General Supply Center. He held the position of Chief Operations Officer of Defense, Logistics Agency. He retired from there with 20-plus years of service.



After retirement, he moved to Florida. He loved being by the sea. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He lived a happy and fulfilling life, much loved by family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his loving father and mother, Jay Henry Harvey Smith and Eva Hatcher Smith; his brother-in-law, Garnett Allen; sister-in-law, Merle Royster Smith; nephews, Billy and Warren Napier; and great-nephew, Trevor Bennett Smith.



He is survived by his loving son, Jay Bennett Smith; daughter-in-law, Stacy Harper Smith; and granddaughters, Carley and Kendall; also his brother, Jay Harvey Smith; his sisters, Mary Jane Smith Allen and Kathleen Smith Coleman (Alfred); nephews, Ronald Bennett Card (Annette) and Josh Farley; niece, Jennifer Smith Palmer (Robert); great-nephew, Jay Christian Smith; great-nieces, Jasmine Palmer and Breanna Card; great-great-niece, Rebecca Parrish.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.