BELLE, Dr. Walton M., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2021. He practiced general surgery in Richmond for 34 years. He was involved in numerous organizations and entrepreneurial ventures. A proud Virginia Union University alumnus, Dr. Belle served his alma mater into his 80s as team physician for the Panthers football and men and women's basketball teams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Armond Belle. He is survived by two daughters, Claudia B. Davis and Cheryl Belle Bradley, M.D. (James); one son, Walton Belle Jr. (Linda); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Laverne Jeter, Dr. Joan Christian, Eulalia Lee; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rests at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where Dr. Belle can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 noon. Rev. Reuben Boyd officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family, friends and organizations assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Saturday. There will be a very limited seating capacity due to the pandemic. The wearing of masks is required. The family also requests that no one under 21 attend the funeral (due to pandemic).