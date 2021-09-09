Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Walton M. Belle
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BELLE, Dr. Walton M., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2021. He practiced general surgery in Richmond for 34 years. He was involved in numerous organizations and entrepreneurial ventures. A proud Virginia Union University alumnus, Dr. Belle served his alma mater into his 80s as team physician for the Panthers football and men and women's basketball teams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Armond Belle. He is survived by two daughters, Claudia B. Davis and Cheryl Belle Bradley, M.D. (James); one son, Walton Belle Jr. (Linda); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Laverne Jeter, Dr. Joan Christian, Eulalia Lee; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rests at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where Dr. Belle can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 noon. Rev. Reuben Boyd officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family, friends and organizations assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Saturday. There will be a very limited seating capacity due to the pandemic. The wearing of masks is required. The family also requests that no one under 21 attend the funeral (due to pandemic).

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I worked as Dr. Belle's nurse for 21 years and he and I love to lavish our patients in love, support and good medical knowledge. He was a one of a kind boss, a great mentor, a kind friend when needed and for me who was only 19 when I started, a wonderful father figure. He was always teaching and I was a good student. He is always in my heart and will never be forgotten. You and your family are loved, May God Bless you
Diane (DeeDee) Talley
Family
September 10, 2021
May I convey my sincerest sympathies to you and your family? May your memories be long and close to your heart. God bless and keep you and give you strength, peace, and grace.
Valerie R. Johnson
September 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of a wonderful person and doctor who served so many. As a younger girl, I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Belle while being with many friends attending VUU games and again as an adult working in the care field. May God bless his family and friends. Janet L. Ziolkowski
Janet L. Ziolkowski
Other
September 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.Where ever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Dr. Belle is a beautiful soul. .
Gladys H Fleming
Friend
September 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 9, 2021
I am deeply sadden to hear about the passing of DR.Belle.He was a excellent DR. I remember when he saved my sister Annie Smith life and he called her his miracle patient and I was his I dream of jeannie.Much love, Joy and peace to the family. Jean Randolph And Annie Smith
Jean Randolph
September 6, 2021
Another of the really good men has been called home to receive his reward for a life well-lived in service to others. RIP, my friend, and God bless the family.
Mary DePillars
Friend
September 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SYLVIA AND RAYMOND RITCHIE
Friend
September 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results