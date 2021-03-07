CROUSE, Mrs. Wanda Gail, 76, departed this life on February 27, 2021. Her light still shines on her husband, Jackie Crouse; her sister, Sandra Roberts; her three sons, all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces, many nephews and countless people she loved and considered family. A memorial service is planned for the summer.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
The photo displayed in the obituary for dear Wanda Gail Crouse depicts the presence of God in Wanda. May the Crouse Family celebrate wonderful memories including knowing the admiration we at the HUD Office in Virginia respectfully gave to Wanda. Peace to you all.
André Basmajian
March 30, 2021
I remember her as a very sweet lady. So sorry for your loss.
Bruce Greenawalt
March 9, 2021
I worked with Wanda and she was one of those people who would bring a smile to my face when I was having a bad day. Her infectious personality was good to have around on those challenging days. May she rest in peace and may God Bless her family and friends.
Mary
Mary Harris
March 8, 2021
Wanda was a shining light to all who knew her at work and personally. She will be remembered for her kindness, wit and smile. With deepest sympathy, Carol and Linda
Carol Schrader
March 7, 2021
I will always remember Wanda when I first reported on board HUD at the Federal Building in Richmond. Immediately, she made me welcome and was so very helpful with everything. I will miss her.