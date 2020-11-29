TRUITT, Wanda Lou and Eugene Allen, Wanda, 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Wanda was born on October 28, 1933 in Confluence, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene and Logan Hall; and her maternal grandparents, Alverda and Howard Keefer. She was followed in death by her husband, Eugene Allen Truitt on November 12, 2020; and her daughter, Patia (Truitt) Theisen on November 19, 2020.
Eugene, 87, went to be with the Lord and his wife on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Eugene was born on October 30, 1933 in Shattuck, Okla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelena and Samuel Allen Truitt; and his wife, Wanda Truitt.
Wanda and Eugene were married 64 years (September 2, 1956). They are survived by their children, Sherri Michaels (Joseph), Gail Wilson (Richard); and her son, Daniel Allen Truitt (Karen); son in-law, Craig (Patia) Theisen; eight grandchildren, Michael (Avis), Ryan and Travis (Ashley) Theisen, Christopher Michaels, Jessica Horton (James), Justin Allen, Samuel and Zachary Truitt; six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Theisen, Julianne, Jordyn, Jameson and Jeremiah Horton and Isabella Theisen; and stepgrandson, Brandon Bulheller. Wanda is survived by two brothers, Gary Hall and Terry (Nikki) Hall; a niece and three nephews. They spent their retirement years enjoying their family, researching genealogy and the American Legion & Auxiliary, Post 175 and 90. Visting hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The services will be private, but can be viewed at www.reellyfeproductions.com
on Tuesday, December 1, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park, where there will be a short service, open to the public, immediately following the 11 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in their honor to the American Legion, Post 175, 8700 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.