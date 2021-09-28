Menu
Wanda Kay MacFarland
MACFARLAND, Wanda Kay, 61, of Ruther Glen, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond. Wanda attended Richmond Junior Academy and then Garden State Academy in New Jersey. Later in life, Wanda went back to college and obtained her degree and became a registered nurse. She enjoyed a career as a hospice/home health nurse. The most important thing to her was her family. Her grandchildren were everything to her and she loved being their Nanaw. Wanda was a strong believer in Jesus and recently, rededicated her life to Christ. Survivors include her mother, Gay Currie; her children, George Smith IV, Jimmy MacFarland (Amy), Andrew MacFarland and Ashley MacFarland (Jason); her sister, Pearl Ellis; and grandchildren, Meadow, Hailie, Mason, Sophia, Kenzie, Briar, Lorelei, Jax and Khloe; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 2 p.m., with burial in Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.3abn.org.

I am so sad to hear of Wanda's passing. She was a sweet person,,the last time I spoke with her we talked about the carnival you folks had in the backyard. My deepest sympathies to you pearl,,and your mother.
Plasket Frederick
Friend
October 15, 2021
