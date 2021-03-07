ANDREWS, Warren Leon, 81, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home. Born in Pensacola, Florida, he was the youngest of seven children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Crisanta Cornego Andrews, mother of Margie and Matt. He is survived by his wife, Caryn Harman-Phillips; four children, James Michael Andrews of Stevensville, Michigan, John Mark Andrews of Charleston, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Andrews Miller of Mobile, Alabama and Matthew Dean Andrews of Bowling Green, Virginia; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glenn Andrews of Arkansas; and Sara K. Coon, mother of James and John. A private interment will be held in Salem Baptist Church and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.