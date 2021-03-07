BRENNAN, Warren T., of Richmond, passed away peacefully March 4, 2021, after a four-year battle against renal cancer while surrounded by his family. He was born in 1944, in Oklahoma to Ann (Brennan) Parker and Warren Brennan Sr., the eldest of four children. Raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., he met his beloved wife, Nan in high school, marrying in 1966. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master's degree from MCV School of Hospital Administration. After serving as an army officer in Vietnam, Warren began his career in healthcare administration, rising to lead several companies. Settling in the Philadelphia, Pa. area in 1974, Warren and Nan raised their two children, until they relocated to Richmond, in 2001. Warren most recently served as managing partner of a digital healthcare company. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nan; their daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Stephen Bloomquest; their son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Sirisha Brennan; and their four grandchildren, Lauren, Walker, Bryce and Leela; his brother, John; and two sisters, Jean and Karen. Donations in his honor may be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art at vmfa.museum/support/ways-to-give/.



