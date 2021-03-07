BRENNAN, Warren T., of Richmond, passed away peacefully March 4, 2021, after a four-year battle against renal cancer while surrounded by his family. He was born in 1944, in Oklahoma to Ann (Brennan) Parker and Warren Brennan Sr., the eldest of four children. Raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., he met his beloved wife, Nan in high school, marrying in 1966. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master's degree from MCV School of Hospital Administration. After serving as an army officer in Vietnam, Warren began his career in healthcare administration, rising to lead several companies. Settling in the Philadelphia, Pa. area in 1974, Warren and Nan raised their two children, until they relocated to Richmond, in 2001. Warren most recently served as managing partner of a digital healthcare company. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nan; their daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Stephen Bloomquest; their son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Sirisha Brennan; and their four grandchildren, Lauren, Walker, Bryce and Leela; his brother, John; and two sisters, Jean and Karen. Donations in his honor may be made to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art at vmfa.museum/support/ways-to-give/.
My condolences on Warren´s passing. I worked with Warren in my first job at Touché Ross in Philadelphia. Warren was extremely kind and generous. I will always treasure our conversations over the years!!
Mike Cameron
May 7, 2021
Nancy, I am sorry to hear the news about Warren. He and I were childhood friends even before our shared high school friendship. My life is richer, having known you and Warren.
Paul Davidson
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathy from an old friend from Edgewood High School.
William M Gibson
March 22, 2021
Mrs. Brennan,
I offer my most sincere condolences in the passing of Warren. As I reflect on the time I spent working with him - what a privilege. Warren showed me what was possible. He taught me to be brave enough to try the hard things, but he offered me the safety, the shelter, of learning under his protection. Then when the time was right, he encouraged me to spread my wings. He was generous in so many ways, but most profound for me was his patience in answering my (many) questions. I´m better for having known him and grateful for all he taught me and every opportunity he provided.
Nolyn Whitaker
March 11, 2021
Nan, my sincerest condolences on your great loss. I always enjoyed my conversations with Warren and looked forward to them as I knew that I would probably learn something from him. I will miss him.
Jay Cash
March 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family !
Rama S Prasad Bulusu
March 9, 2021
I met Warren many years ago, when I taught briefly at VCU. I always admired his generosity, energy, and willingness to help me and many others. He was an amazing entrepreneur and teacher. I loved trading emails with him and was astounded with the wide range of things that he read and shared.
Although I never actually met his family, I felt like I knew them. He was so proud of all of them. We will greatly miss him.
Henry G. Dove, Ph.D.
March 7, 2021
Hi Sirisha - Our condolences for the demise of your Father in law and also please convey our condolences to your husband Tom