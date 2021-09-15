CHURCH, Warren Clay, III, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on October 26, 1948, to Warren and Alyce Church. Clay loved the Lord and served Him faithfully in all things. He, through Fellowship Bible Study Center, was able to impact many lives at New Life for Youth in Southside and The Fix in King William. He also enjoyed his Tuesday morning Men of Ministry Bible Study. Clay is survived by his wife, Norma, of 44 wonderful years; a loving son, Kevin; a beautiful daughter-in-law, Megan; and eight precious grandchildren, Cadence, Justus, Asher, Israel, Silas, Keilah, Patience and Nevaeh - they were truly the apple of his eye and he boasted of them every chance he got! He is also survived by his sister, Cheri Taylor (Dennis); and two nieces, Salene and Charlene of Texas. Clay lived a full life and there is sadness for our loss but rejoicing for his gain! "Well done, good and faithful servant!" The family will receive friends Thursday, September 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 17, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Fix Ministry in King William, 109 Commons Park Circle, Manquin, Va. 23106 (thefixministry.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.