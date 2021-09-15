Clay and I were in the same Sunday School class at Laburnum Presbyterian Church in Henrico County back in the early-mid 50s. He was a sweet, upbeat boy with a very positive attitude. Throughout my life I've wondered how he and Cheri were doing. It appears to me that his life was a life well lived with a strong faith...a blessing to his family. I offer my prayers of solace.

Nancy Allen Perrow September 15, 2021