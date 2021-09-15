Menu
Warren Clay Church III
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CHURCH, Warren Clay, III, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on October 26, 1948, to Warren and Alyce Church. Clay loved the Lord and served Him faithfully in all things. He, through Fellowship Bible Study Center, was able to impact many lives at New Life for Youth in Southside and The Fix in King William. He also enjoyed his Tuesday morning Men of Ministry Bible Study. Clay is survived by his wife, Norma, of 44 wonderful years; a loving son, Kevin; a beautiful daughter-in-law, Megan; and eight precious grandchildren, Cadence, Justus, Asher, Israel, Silas, Keilah, Patience and Nevaeh - they were truly the apple of his eye and he boasted of them every chance he got! He is also survived by his sister, Cheri Taylor (Dennis); and two nieces, Salene and Charlene of Texas. Clay lived a full life and there is sadness for our loss but rejoicing for his gain! "Well done, good and faithful servant!" The family will receive friends Thursday, September 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 17, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Fix Ministry in King William, 109 Commons Park Circle, Manquin, Va. 23106 (thefixministry.org). Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Clay and I were in the same Sunday School class at Laburnum Presbyterian Church in Henrico County back in the early-mid 50s. He was a sweet, upbeat boy with a very positive attitude. Throughout my life I've wondered how he and Cheri were doing. It appears to me that his life was a life well lived with a strong faith...a blessing to his family. I offer my prayers of solace.
Nancy Allen Perrow
September 15, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss but excited that Clay is meeting the Lord! I knew Clay from Calvary Methodist Church in the 80´s and 90´s. He walked the walk with a mission and was an example of a Man of God. God bless your family.
Bonnie Leffingwell
September 15, 2021
