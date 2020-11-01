Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Warsenia Gentry Mckinney
MCKINNEY, Warsenia Gentry, 87, of Sandston, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. McKinney. In her spare time, Warsenia enjoyed quilting and gardening. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenny McKinney (Lisa), Kim Peters (David); grandchildren, Hunter and Chase McKinney, John, Kevin and Travis Peters; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Garrett, Wiley Gentry, Ray Gentry. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Nov
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.