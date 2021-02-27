HURT, Waverly Glenn, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, where he was a resident. Glenn was born in Richmond on September 6, 1938, to his late parents, Waverly Powell Hurt and Frances Eppes Scott Hurt. He was reared in Blackstone, where he graduated from Blackstone High School. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1960, with Phi Beta Kappa honors and from the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine) in 1964, with Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He interned at the Charlotte Memorial Hospital (now Carolinas Medical Center) and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals. Dr. Hurt served as staff physician at the Great Lakes United States Naval Hospital. Following this, he returned as a member of the full-time faculty in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center). Dr. Hurt was highly regarded in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology. He authored many articles, many book chapters and five complete books on the subjects. Upon his retirement in 2004, he was named Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the W. Glenn Hurt Professorship in Gynecologic Surgery was established in his honor. In spite of the achievements and recognitions within his chosen medical field, Glenn was always humble. He resisted any special attention by quickly changing the subject to whomever was with him. This helped to make him very easy to like, a stranger to no one and the beneficiary of many friendships. As all who knew him would attest, a truer "Southern Gentleman" would be hard to find. Glenn will be greatly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury Richmond at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hurt Scholarship, Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden-Sydney, Va. 23943 or to The Fellowship Fund, Westminster Canterbury Richmond, 1600 Westwood Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 or to First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Va. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.