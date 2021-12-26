KAIN, Waverly Martin, Jr., 91, of Richmond, passed away December 19, 2021. He is survived by his niece, Pat Clements (John); great-nephew, John Islip; many friends, including unwavering friend, Jim Sheffield; and longtime friend, Phyllis Taylor. Waverly retired from Richmond Public Schools. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on January 3, 2022 at the funeral home. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m., January 4, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, followed by interment in Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.