TAYLOR, Mr. Waverly Trueheart, 87, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. He is survived by one brother, James Bank Sr.; three sisters, Eleanor Tyler, Pearline Taylor and June Jasper. Viewing will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, one hour prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m., Greenbrier Baptist Church cemetery. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. Reverend Darnell Carruthers officiating. www.mariangray