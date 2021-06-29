BOWLES, Wayne C., 81, of Chester, passed away June 25, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1940 to the late James and Catherine Bowles and was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Bowles. Wayne was a retired boat salesman and a salesman for Chester Furniture Barn. He was also a member of Hopewell Yacht Club and loved boating and being on the river. He is survived by his wife, Kay Barlow Bowles; daughter, Deborah B. Shipley (Mike); grandchild, Christopher Wayne Willoughby; and sister-in-law, Joan A. Barlow. A visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A mausoleum service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with Rev. Dr. Randall Hahn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org/donate
) or Chesterfield Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.