Wayne C. Bowles
BOWLES, Wayne C., 81, of Chester, passed away June 25, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1940 to the late James and Catherine Bowles and was preceded in death by his son, David Wayne Bowles. Wayne was a retired boat salesman and a salesman for Chester Furniture Barn. He was also a member of Hopewell Yacht Club and loved boating and being on the river. He is survived by his wife, Kay Barlow Bowles; daughter, Deborah B. Shipley (Mike); grandchild, Christopher Wayne Willoughby; and sister-in-law, Joan A. Barlow. A visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A mausoleum service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with Rev. Dr. Randall Hahn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate) or Chesterfield Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
I´m so sorry, I just read in the Progress Index that your husband Wayne passed away June 25th. My deepest sympathies to you.
PATRICIA S. Monday
July 11, 2021
Kay and Family! So, so sorry to see that Wayne has passed. We have many great memories of you at HYC. Sincere condolences! Judy & Bill Myers
Judy Altman
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Kay.
Uncle bill
Friend
June 30, 2021
You are a treasure and will be greatly missed! Until we meet again know that your friendship was a treasure!!
Mark and Jane Beard
June 30, 2021
I learned so much from you as many have in the boating community. I was always a Yankee to you and you made sure I knew it constantly. I still have no idea how you would ALWAYS get me to wash the boats for you at Kingsland but you were good at getting me to do it. I wish you peace my friend, sail on
Michaele Upshur
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Wayne was a good man. God bless!
Jeff Cox
Friend
June 29, 2021
