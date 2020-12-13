Menu
Dr. Wayne Ellis Bradley
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Waynesboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BRADLEY, Dr. Wayne Ellis, 69, of Johns Creek, Ga., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on December 9, 2020. Dr. Bradley is survived by his loving wife, Trudy Rogers Bradley; his

brothers, James Bradley (Kimberly) and Dennis Bradley (Elaine); nieces,

nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dr. Bradley received his bachelor's

in Pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia, his MBA from VCU and his

doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. He began his career with independent pharmacies, worked as a Clinical Pharmacist at MCV Hospital, before transitioning to Prudential of Richmond. He worked in Pfizer Medical

before retiring from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He was respected and admired in the pharmaceutical community. Private services are planned with family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite pet rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
So many years ago, I graduated and then worked at People´s Pharmacy in Richmond, with Wayne. I remember Wayne to be dedicated, quiet and always dependable. I am truly sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers. Betty Lyon
Betty Lyon
Work
July 5, 2021
I´ve been praying for Wayne and the family and will continue to pray for peace and comfort. May you all find strength in the memories.
Patricia Marsh
December 13, 2020
