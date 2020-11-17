AVERETTE, Wayne Douglas, age 74, of Skipwith, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born October 30, 1946 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, John "Buster" Averette; mother, Florence Newton Averette; and wife, Daphne Ashworth Averette. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Averette; daughters, Crystal A. Serafin (Jeremy) of Mechanicsville, Va., Sara A. Johnson (Jason) of Glen Allen, Va., Anna Rutledge (David) of Red Oak, Va. and Rebecca Watts (Derek) of Scuffletown, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Johnson Jr. "Jay," Hannah Seamster, Ava Johnson, Hunter Serafin, Liza Serafin, Chelsea Watts, Kaylin Rutledge and Cody Watts. He is also survived by his brother, William G. "Billy" Averette; and numerous other family members and friends. Wayne was a loving family man; he loved to hunt, farm and simply enjoy life. He was a lifetime member of New Hope Baptist Church in Skipwith, Va., and served as a Deacon of the church and a member of the choir. Wayne was a United States Army veteran and retired from Verizon Communications. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church cemetery in Skipwith, Va., with Reverend Mike Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Wayne's memory to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lisa Gillispie, 27 North Main Street, Chase City, Va. 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com
. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.