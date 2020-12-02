SPENCER, Wayne Lee, Sr., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Brady Spencer; granddaughter, Crystal Cerritelli. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Spencer; children, Susan, Wayne Jr., Cindi, Janette; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; special brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Gail Walker. There will be a memorial for family and friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 406 River Bend Ct., Chester, Va. 23836.