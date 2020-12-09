LEWIS, Wayne R., Sr., 70, of Louisa County, Va., departed this life on December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lewis; seven children, Vanessa, Wayne Jr., William, Diane, Antonio, Stephen and Dwayne; two sisters, Virginia Farmer and Mary Watkins; two brothers, Lou and Chastine Lewis; 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, 501 Marsh Hawk Lane, Mineral, Va.