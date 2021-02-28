LEWIS, Wayne V., 67, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church and retired as a supervisor from VDOT. He loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR and making people smile or laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Louise Lewis; and siblings, William, Martha, Laura, Melvin and George Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Connie P. Lewis; children, Angela Simpson (John), Thomas Lewis (Shinon) and Amanda Mubichi (Tim); grandchildren, Scott (Kayla), JoAnna and Annie Simpson, Harrison, Henry and Carter Mubichi and Austin and Jaxson Mayfield; great-grandchild, Diana Simpson; sisters, Frances Adams (Billy) and Genia Amadeo (Jim); and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.