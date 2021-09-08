MATHERN, Col. Wayne Gordon, U.S.A.F, (Ret.), 90, died peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis E. and Ruth H. (Milligan) Mathern; and his brother, Eugene Mathern. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Celia; sister, Ardis Hendryx; sons, Gary (Sandra), Bruce (Kelly); grandchildren, Mikaela, Arin (Ariel), Megan Crosby, Kelsey; and great-grandson, Bernard.
Born near Garwin, Iowa, on April 14, 1931, Wayne grew up on a farm outside La Porte City, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1953, after which he began a 22-year career in the U.S. Air Force. Wayne served his country, specializing in logistics and the emerging field of computer science. His tours of duty included the Pinetree Line in Northern Canada, Thailand during the Vietnam War and Logistics Command at Wright Patterson AFB. While stationed in Washington, D.C., he earned an MBA from George Washington University. In recognition of his service, Wayne was awarded the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star. After his military retirement, he had a successful career as an executive in the defense industry.
Wayne was a man of quiet faith who dedicated his life to the service of others. He was active in the Methodist Church in Fairborn, Ohio and later at Shady Grove United Methodist in Glen Allen, Virginia. Wayne was a longtime member of the Rotary Club serving the Fairborn community.
The family would like to thank the nursing and physician staff at Mary Morton Parsons Health Center for their care of Wayne during his period of declining health.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Spiritual Center on the campus of Westminster Canterbury, Richmond. Masks will be required and please allow time for COVID screening before the service (https://www.wcrichmond.org/campus-policies-and-procedures
). Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.