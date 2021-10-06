PASK, The Rev. Wayne Marshall , was suddenly called to his heavenly home, ending his three-year struggle with ALS, on September 29, 2021. He was born in 1947 to Marian and Glenn Pask in Medina, N.Y. He was pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church (Now Trinity-Ashland) in Ashland, Va., for 10 years and previously served as a Missionary At Large and Church Planter in Indiana. In Lafayette, Ind., he was the Supervisor of the Pesticide Residue Lab, Office of the State Chemist and an Academic Advisor at Perdue University. From 1971 to 1975, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Throughout his life, he enjoyed woodworking, gourmet cooking and travel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith M. Greenfield Pask; a daughter, Alida M. Brady (Mark); and a granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11 with visitation one hour prior. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.