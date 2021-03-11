HILL, Webster, Jr., passed away at the age of 69 of a heart attack on December 12, 2013. Mr. Hill is survived by his sons, Webster III and Sean; former wife, Sheila; daughter-in-law, Angela; and his loving grandchildren, Tish, K'yana, Webster, Jamie; and one great-granddaughter, Sierra. Mr. Hill served honorably in the Marines as a sergeant and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years. He will be laid to rest in Quantico National Cemetery on March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.