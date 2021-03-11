Menu
Webster HILL Jr.
HILL, Webster, Jr., passed away at the age of 69 of a heart attack on December 12, 2013. Mr. Hill is survived by his sons, Webster III and Sean; former wife, Sheila; daughter-in-law, Angela; and his loving grandchildren, Tish, K'yana, Webster, Jamie; and one great-granddaughter, Sierra. Mr. Hill served honorably in the Marines as a sergeant and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years. He will be laid to rest in Quantico National Cemetery on March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Burial
11:00a.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Webster, So very sorry to hear about the passing of you father. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Williams
March 14, 2021
Nephew, my condolences and love to you and your family. Aunt Vauna and John.
Vauna Kimball
March 12, 2021
Webster, I am sorry that your dad passed, and I hope that you have been comforted knowing that he was finally at peace. You and your family have my sincere condolences.
Colleen
March 11, 2021
Thank you for your service to this country. May you Rest In Peace . God Bless! Love You
Angie Hill
March 11, 2021
God bless you dad (Big Poo). Finally at Rest. Love you, Web (Lil Poo).
Webster Hill III
March 11, 2021
My prayers to the Family
Travis Taylor
March 11, 2021
