SNEAD, Welton David, 66, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Regina Cooley; son, Quincy Snead; mother, Mary H. Snead; siblings, Mary Jackson (Benjamin), Rhonda Brooks and Vergis Snead Jr. (Sylvia); and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home. Interment Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Stacey Baylor Brown
School
June 11, 2021
Family there are no words that ease your broken hearts at this difficult times. I was so sorry to hear of the passing of my cousin David Lee. I saw him last year and was so happy to see him and that awesome smile he always had. No more pain or sickness. I will smile when I think of you and all the fun times we had growing up. I will love you forever and I know I will see you again. Family earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Praying that God will give you all strength at this difficult time. I love you all.
Carolyn Bates Beaudion
Family
June 6, 2021
Wanted to offer our condolences for your loss.
Charles Hicks
June 6, 2021
My sincere condolence to the Snead family.
Michael Terrell
Other
June 5, 2021
"Everyone who knew David was touched by his goodness and warmth. I hope that at this extremely tragic moment, remembering that there are so many people who loved him and will still remember him gives you a little consolation." I will miss you David Snead. Peace be with you always.
Ardeen Reed
Family
June 5, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Rest assured you are not alone! We are here for you all if you need us! May God continue to bless each of you!
The Holman Family
June 5, 2021
My condolences to the Snead family. I know he will be missed I haven´t seen him in years but I always remember him from Randolph school when I worked there. He was always polite, quiet, and he was a nice dresser. He will be missed by all who knew him. RIP David
Yvonne Hopkins
June 5, 2021
We love and miss David already!
Brother & Sister
Vergis & Sylvia
Sylvia Snead
Family
June 5, 2021
My absolute condolences to the family of David Snead. Sweet memories and your beautiful smile will remain! Peace and blessings...rest well my friend!
Ronee Martin
School
June 4, 2021
David my dear cousin, I am going to miss you. You had so much love to give, and a smile that is everlasting! I love you always Cousin!
Sharon Allen Mayo
June 4, 2021
To the Snead and Hicks family my heart is heavy Welton may you rest in peace sweetheart loved your friendly smile to my family so sorry for our lost to his mom, siblings,aunts,uncles,etc. Love you all God bless 1st cousin
Barbara Ann Hicks Harris
Family
June 4, 2021
My condolences goes out to all family and friends whose life has been touched by David. There is never enough time when a loved one passes. My heart is heavy for my brother David but Jehovah God knows best. He is no longer suffering and is resting. Until we meet again.
Valarie Taylor
Family
June 4, 2021
My condolences goes out to all family and friends whose life has been touched by David. There is never enough time when a loved one passes. My heart is heavy for my brother David but Jehovah God knows best. He is no longer suffering and is resting. Until we meet again.
Valarie Taylor
Family
June 4, 2021
My heart was saddened to hear of David passing. May the peace of God be with the Snead family during your time of grief.
Deepest sympathy, Renay
Renay Payne Brooks
June 4, 2021
To the Snead family so sorry for your loss may God continue to bless you during this difficult time. He will always be in your hearts REST IN PEACE dear friend you will never be forgotten
Barbara Allen Turner
Friend
June 4, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to the Snead family. "David Lee" as we called him will be missed. God bless.
Patricia Payne Yarbrough
June 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about David. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. My family. Love Pam Hicks
Pamela Hicks Johnson
June 3, 2021
Welton, your time with CVHCS Audiology was greatly appreciated. You will truly be missed. Our sincere condolences and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.
Mina Ross
Work
June 3, 2021
Snead, we thank God for the opportunity to work with you, you were a soldier through it all, you will be missed, you now have peace. Praying for the family, that they will receive comfort.
Darlene Bishop
June 3, 2021
David you have received your wings and There are no more suffering and worries. RIP. Shirley
Shirley Davis
June 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time .