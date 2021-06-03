SNEAD, Welton David, 66, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Regina Cooley; son, Quincy Snead; mother, Mary H. Snead; siblings, Mary Jackson (Benjamin), Rhonda Brooks and Vergis Snead Jr. (Sylvia); and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home. Interment Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.