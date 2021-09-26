PATTON, Wende Laker, passed peacefully at the age of 61 on September 22, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia, with her husband and children, Bess and John, nearby. Wende was born on August 26, 1960, in Buffalo, New York. She moved to Erie, Pennsylvania with her mother, Amelia Smith Laker and father, James Laker and made lifelong friendships with Eddie and Sharon. There, she met her husband, John Patton Jr., and together they spent their time enjoying nature. Summers were filled with sailing and winters spent skiing. Upon graduating from The College of Wooster in 1982, Wende moved to Virginia, where she and John married.



Wende was filled with light and possessed the most perceptible balance of confidence, courage and generosity which she instilled in her children John and Bess. Wende cherished her children. She and John had a special connection and bonded over their love of music, and he had a way of making her laugh in a way no one else could. Wende and Bess were best friends and shared so many life experiences together. They connected and confided in each other on daily walks in the woods with the beloved family dogs.



Wende pursued her career mightily and became an early childhood educator at the Washington Waldorf School. She blossomed into a dedicated and caring kindergarten teacher. She thrived in her friendships at the Waldorf School and Christian Community, which meant so much to her. Wende loved her family dearly and is survived by her children and husband; her sister, Amy Labie of North Carolina; her two brothers, James and Greg Laker, both of New York, and their growing families.



There will be a graveside at service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, in St. Mary's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 12291 River Road, Richmond, to honor Wende's life.



Gifts may be made to the Wende Patton Fund for Childhood Development, P.O. Box 76495, Baltimore, Maryland 21275-6495.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2021.