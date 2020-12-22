HAYNIE, Wendell G., of Reedville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Wendell is survived by his wife, Anne Winters Haynie, to whom he was happily married for 64 years; three daughters, Gayle Sterrett (John), Becky Haynie and Carol Cummings (Mike); his four grandchildren, Nick Sterrett (Becca), Jessie Sterrett (Meredith), Taylor Cummings and Kelsey Cummings; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Alec Sterrett; and numerous devoted nephews, nieces and cousins. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Fanny Haynie; siblings, Vincent, Elva, Russell Jr., Manuel, Braxton and Vera. Wendell often stated, "I feel that whatever character I have was formed by knowing and living with this large family, and I'm grateful to them." Born in 1931, Wendell lived the entirety of his life in Reedville, with the exception of his time at the College of William & Mary, his service during the Korean War from October 1952 through September 1954 and his time in Richmond getting his pharmacy license. After his service in the Army, Wendell spent 18 years working on menhaden fishing boats, five years of which he was a Captain of seven different vessels. Working on the water was a family legacy and left a strong impression on him as a young man. He remarked that "all five senses contributed to the enjoyment of working on the sea; the natural beauty of everything seen, the sound of the men singing, the wind, the gulls, the feel of the gentle breezes, the smell of the salt air and the taste of the wholesome food." In the mid-1960s, Reedville and the surrounding towns were in need of a pharmacist and Wendell agreed to enter MCV College of Virginia, where he received his pharmacy degree in 1968, and was the president of the student body. He opened the Reedville-Burgess Pharmacy after graduating from pharmacy school and was a practicing pharmacist until his retirement. Wendell was a pillar of the Reedville community, a founding member of the Smith Point Sea Rescue and a founding member of the Reedville Fishermen's Museum. Wendell served on the boards of Signet Bank, Bank of Lancaster and the Tidewater Foundation. He was a member of the Reedville Masonic Lodge and Bethany United Methodist Church. A man of wide Interests and talents, Wendell had so many people he called friends and treasured each one. He will be missed by his family and by those friends. Due to the pandemic, memorial plans are postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations that Wendell held dear to his heart: Reedville Fishermen's Museum, the Smith Point Sea Rescue, the Northumberland Rescue Squad, Bethany United Methodist Church or the Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department.



