Wendy Gail Harrell
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
HARRELL, Wendy Gail, 56, of Chesterfield, reunited with her loving husband of 28 years, Richard Harrell on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myra and Malcolm Marable. Wendy is survived by her daughter, Ashley N. Harrell (Bobby Hall); son, Nicolas D. Harrell; brothers, Michael Marable (Cherl) and Clifford Dennis (Sandy); loving aunt, Ellen Vaughan; furry friend, Foxy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service (6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234). Her funeral ceremony will follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
14
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 13, 2021
