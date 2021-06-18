So very sorry for your loss. While at VCU I grew to Love Mr Brooks, which I called "My WhirleyBird." He will be greatly missed. To the family, I offer my deepest condolences and I will continue to keep you in my thoughts and prayers. No more suffering My WhirleyBird, go on home and take your wings .. I will always have a special place in my heart for you .. much love to you my friend, may your loving soul Forever Rest in Heavenly Peace!!

Michelle Bibbs Friend June 18, 2021