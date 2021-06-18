Menu
Whirley Lee Brooks III
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BROOKS, Whirley Lee, III, affectionally known as "Bo," transitioned this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 28, 1956 to the late Sylvia Branch Brooks and Whirley Lee Brooks Jr. Bo was preceded in death by wife, Cynthia Hicks Brooks; daughter, April DeAndra Brooks. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Alicia Howard and Andrea Brooks; grandchildren, Yasmine, Nathan, Za'Mira and DeAndra; loving, devoted sister, Sylvia Brooks Jefferson; two nieces, Tiffany Lewis and NiToya Jefferson; devoted nephew-in-law, Darron Lewis; devoted aunt and caregiver, Nancy Mashore; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank VCU Massey Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice care for their comfort and support. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. While at VCU I grew to Love Mr Brooks, which I called "My WhirleyBird." He will be greatly missed. To the family, I offer my deepest condolences and I will continue to keep you in my thoughts and prayers. No more suffering My WhirleyBird, go on home and take your wings .. I will always have a special place in my heart for you .. much love to you my friend, may your loving soul Forever Rest in Heavenly Peace!!
Michelle Bibbs
Friend
June 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 18, 2021
