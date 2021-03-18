REAVIS, Wilbert H., Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by one son, Wilbert H. Reavis III. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carrie S. Reavis; one daughter, Kimberly Reavis (Larry Jr.); four grandchildren, Rakim, Matthew, London and Larry III; stepfather, Lt. John E. James; brother, Melvin Reavis (Ralpha); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Reavis can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.