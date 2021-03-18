Menu
Wilbert H. Reavis Jr.
REAVIS, Wilbert H., Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by one son, Wilbert H. Reavis III. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carrie S. Reavis; one daughter, Kimberly Reavis (Larry Jr.); four grandchildren, Rakim, Matthew, London and Larry III; stepfather, Lt. John E. James; brother, Melvin Reavis (Ralpha); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Reavis can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Avenue, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We express our condolences to the family of Wilbert Reavis, Jr. I met Wilbert through my late fraternity brother Donald Rozier. Both of these gentlemen were the best. Continue to pray for all.
John Westley Steele
April 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family in your time of sorrow.
Edward and Johnnie Harris Family
March 19, 2021
Our prayers And support are with you now and each day to come. Love and Our Father Grace.
Ms. Julia Muldrow and family
March 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
