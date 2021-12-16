BURCH, Wilbur Anson, 98, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2021. Born on December 15, 1922, he was the son of the late Nannie Towsey and William Gerard Burch. He was predeceased by a son, Wilbur Anson Burch Jr.; five sisters and three brothers. Wilbur served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, serving two years in India and one stateside. He retired after over 20 years from The Bank of Southside Virginia in Prince George as the branch manager. Wilbur loved music, gardening, hunting and fishing; but most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 75, years Dolores Sievers Burch; children, Susan Vanderslice (Bob), Janet Musgrove (Tommy) and Paul Burch (Stephanie); grandchildren, Jon, Jeff (Tracy), Abby, Amy (Nate), Laura (Alex), Christian (Carly), Carson and Campbell; great-grandchildren, Ben, Ashley, Spencer, Kevin, Sarah and Sophia. The family would like to thank Antoinette Ripley, Evelyn Stewart, D'Ann Morris and Sherri Bundick for their loving care and support. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Wakefield Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Riggs. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel, is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Wakefield United Methodist Church or to Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.