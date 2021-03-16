To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
6 Entries
Dear Carrie & Family, We sorry to hear of Wilbur's passing. Please contact us if just want to talk. We are praying for you & your family.
Brenda & Ed Taylor & Family
April 1, 2021
To the family & friends of Wilbert Reavis Jr.,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Wilbert This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 17, 2021
Carrie and family we are so sad to learn of Wilbur´s passing..please accept my sincere
Condolences ,.please
Keep his memories close in your heart...only one that has experienced a loss of someone so dear know your feelings...may the Lord keep you wrapped in his arms ...best wishes
Frances Robinson
March 17, 2021
Carrie and family, I am so sorry to hear of this sad news. Please know that your sisters of Zeta Chapter, Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority are here for you in whatever capacity you need us to be.
Dionne T. Bridgeforth- Chapter President of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.
March 17, 2021
Mrs. Reavis, Kim, and Family: We cannot tell you how sorry we were to hear of Wilbur's passing. It won't be the same not seeing him outside beautifying your yard, not giving out candy on Halloween to the kids, or not seeing him at 7-11. Hope you know we are all thinking of you at this sad time. We are just a phone call away if you ever need anything. Sending you our prayers.
Debra, Toney, April, Autumn & AJ Mashore
March 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home