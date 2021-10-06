Please accept my deepest heartfelt sympathy and prayers. It is my prayer that you will come to a place where you can feel God's love wrap-around you holding you close. It is in His love for you and your family you will find hope and peace of his promises. Find rest in his gentle hands and he will guide you through this time of healing. With much love and respect, The Knight Family Powhatan VA

Mary Knight October 6, 2021