Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilburn Bernard Batterson Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
BATTERSON, Wilburn Bernard, Jr., 89, of Powhatan, passed away October 3, 2021, with his wife by his side. Wilburn was born on July 4, 1932. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Batterson; and by his father, Wilburn Batterson Sr.; and by his sister, Mildred Strite. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judith; his daughter, Vanessa Gibrall (Patrick); and son, James Batterson (Mitzi); brother, Nelson Batterson (Dorothy). Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mary Grace, Noah, Patrick and Jake, who all brought great joy to his life. Wilburn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great friend to many. He was a lifelong Powhatan resident and will be missed by his family and community. Wilburn served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer during the Korean War. After serving his country, Wilburn was an automobile mechanic for 40 years. Wilburn will never be forgotten for his faith and his big heart. He loved gardening, fishing and spending as much time with his family as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your support of the New Walk Bible Church or the Huguenot Fire and EMS Department in Powhatan, Va. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, on Wednesday, October 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at The Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial Gathering
10:30a.m. - 12:15p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Oct
6
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the Batterson family. Mr. Batterson worked with my dad, Eddie Sineath, at Ward's Volkswagen. Whenever I saw Mr. Batterson he always had a smile on his face. A very good man!
Renee Sineath Mitchell
Other
October 8, 2021
Please accept my deepest heartfelt sympathy and prayers. It is my prayer that you will come to a place where you can feel God's love wrap-around you holding you close. It is in His love for you and your family you will find hope and peace of his promises. Find rest in his gentle hands and he will guide you through this time of healing. With much love and respect, The Knight Family Powhatan VA
Mary Knight
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results