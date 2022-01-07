Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wiley R. Davis Jr.
ABOUT
Manchester High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
DAVIS, Wiley R., Jr., passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Wiley R. Davis Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy F. Davis; his son, Allen Davis (Pat); his twin daughters, Donna Davis and Dana Davis; his grandson, Zach Davis (Sara); his great-granddaughter, Rowan; his brother, Buddy Davis (Mary Jean); and several nieces and nephews. Wiley graduated from Manchester High School and University of Richmond. He then worked for William Byrd Press/Cadmus for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed sports and golf, but mostly spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel. Masks are strongly encouraged. A private graveside will be held at Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Virginia Cancer Institute, Amedisys Home Healthcare and Amada Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so sorry to read about Wiley. What a smart, gracious and fun guy. I remember many fond memories shared with Wiley and his wonderful family. He was always kind and interested in everyone. I know, too, that his brother will miss him terribly. My love and prayers are with Dot and family.
Liz Bagley
January 7, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss Dorothy and family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs Dorothy.
Martha Kay Taylor Creasy
Family
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results