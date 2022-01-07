DAVIS, Wiley R., Jr., passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Wiley R. Davis Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy F. Davis; his son, Allen Davis (Pat); his twin daughters, Donna Davis and Dana Davis; his grandson, Zach Davis (Sara); his great-granddaughter, Rowan; his brother, Buddy Davis (Mary Jean); and several nieces and nephews. Wiley graduated from Manchester High School and University of Richmond. He then worked for William Byrd Press/Cadmus for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed sports and golf, but mostly spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel. Masks are strongly encouraged. A private graveside will be held at Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Virginia Cancer Institute, Amedisys Home Healthcare and Amada Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, cancer.org/donate
. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.