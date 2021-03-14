Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sfc Wilford Blair Walker
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SFC WALKER, Wilford Blair, AKA Blair Walker, 79, of Lanexa, Va. passed away peacefully December 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born in Louisa Co., Va., Blair spent 25 years in the Army National Guard 3647th Maint Co. at Bellwood in Richmond, Va. After retiring, he operated Walkers Lawn Service in the New Kent and West Point area for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Rae Walker (Vaughan); and his brothers, Kenneth Clyde Walker Sr. and Jack Stanley; and one sister, Irene Hague. He is survived by seven children, daughters, Sharon Slavey (Frankie) of West Point, Sherry Walker (Vincent) of San Antonio, Vanessa East (Tye) of Henrico; sons, Richard Oliver (Rose) of Chester, Billy Walker (Sheila) of Glen Allen, Stephen Walker of Williamsburg and Christopher Blair Walker of Lanexa; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. Memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, March 22, 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We will never forget. Take care of mama.
Sherry
March 23, 2022
Miss you daddy.
Sherry
October 30, 2021
Love you boss.
Chris
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results