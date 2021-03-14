SFC WALKER, Wilford Blair, AKA Blair Walker, 79, of Lanexa, Va. passed away peacefully December 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born in Louisa Co., Va., Blair spent 25 years in the Army National Guard 3647th Maint Co. at Bellwood in Richmond, Va. After retiring, he operated Walkers Lawn Service in the New Kent and West Point area for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Rae Walker (Vaughan); and his brothers, Kenneth Clyde Walker Sr. and Jack Stanley; and one sister, Irene Hague. He is survived by seven children, daughters, Sharon Slavey (Frankie) of West Point, Sherry Walker (Vincent) of San Antonio, Vanessa East (Tye) of Henrico; sons, Richard Oliver (Rose) of Chester, Billy Walker (Sheila) of Glen Allen, Stephen Walker of Williamsburg and Christopher Blair Walker of Lanexa; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. Memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, March 22, 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.