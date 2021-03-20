Menu
Wilhelmenia Hopkins Williams
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Wilhelmenia Hopkins, 75, of Richmond, departed this life March 12, 2021. Surviving are a host of loving and devoted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Arthur Jones officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in memory of Wilhelmenia H. Williams. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www. scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
To Jason and Justin, Condolences to you and your family. God's peace and blessings to you . Your Middle School Teacher
Wanda S Hill
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 20, 2021
