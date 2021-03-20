WILLIAMS, Wilhelmenia Hopkins, 75, of Richmond, departed this life March 12, 2021. Surviving are a host of loving and devoted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Arthur Jones officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
in memory of Wilhelmenia H. Williams. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www. scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.