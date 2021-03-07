Menu
Willard "Ray" Bowles
BOWLES, Willard "Ray", age 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Mytie Bowles; and daughter, Cathe Bowles-Bell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna Bowles; sister, Betty Early; daughter, Jacque Althizer; and Tommy Porter. He is also survived by his four grandkids, Jake (Ashley), Robbie (Ashley), Ross and Josh; his four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cole, Ryley and Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. Condolences may be left at blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edna I am so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you during these difficult times. Sending prayers for you and your family. Hugs.
Lorrie Coates
March 16, 2021
I worked with Ray in the 70s at Mooer's Volvo. He was patient and always willing to help people. After leaving Mooer's we would occasionally see each other and I could always tell that he had not changed and was always willing to help others, including me. I have good memories of him and will miss him.
Willie Wooldridge
March 7, 2021
