BOWLES, Willard "Ray", age 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Mytie Bowles; and daughter, Cathe Bowles-Bell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna Bowles; sister, Betty Early; daughter, Jacque Althizer; and Tommy Porter. He is also survived by his four grandkids, Jake (Ashley), Robbie (Ashley), Ross and Josh; his four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cole, Ryley and Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. Condolences may be left at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.