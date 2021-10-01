FOSTER, Willard A. "Bill", Jr., 91, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 25, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born October 10, 1929, in Lynn, Mass. to the late Dagmar Wahl Foster and Willard A. Foster Sr. and spent his childhood in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Clinton High School and then went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1953 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After college, he spent two years serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stationed in France and retired as a First Lieutenant.
In 1955, Bill began his almost two-decade career with Reynolds Metals Company in Illinois. He married his wife, Martha, in 1958 and they spent the first six months of marriage in Wales, England with Reynolds. They returned to the U.S. and settled in Waynesboro, Va. While living in the valley, they had their three daughters and also met lifelong friends, affectionately called the Cape May Group. The Group vacationed together for over 20 years and are still in touch today. Bill and his family moved to Richmond in 1964 and he continued to work for Reynolds Metals Company until 1972. They returned to Waynesboro so Bill could assume the role of CEO of Virginia Metal Crafters until 1975, when he moved the family back to Richmond and became CEO of Biggs Furniture. In 1979, he became President of Millhiser Incorporated and then co-owner in 1981. Bill and his partner sold Millhiser in 1999 and after a long, successful career, he entered retirement.
Bill was a member of the Waynesboro and Bon Air Rotary Clubs, Va. Manufacturers Association and Richmond Jazz Association. His love for music started in grade school and he played the bass fiddle in the jazz ensemble, The Honeydrippers, in high school and The Skyliners, throughout college. He enjoyed playing music later in life with friends during small gatherings. He was a member and active at Bon Air Presbyterian Church.
He and Martha built a second home, "Bayberry Breeze," in Kilmarnock, Va., where they enjoyed being on the Bay and hosting friends and family. Bill's biggest passion was creating and woodworking. Those he loved were lucky recipients of Cape Cod style signs, annual silk-screened Valentines and Christmas cards and hand-carved birds made in his shop "Some Place" at his home. His other hobbies throughout his life included tennis, sailing, "working" sudoku puzzles and bird watching.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Paine Foster; three daughters, Susan Elizabeth Foster (Juli) of Glen Mills, Pa., Polly Ann Foster (Charles) of Richmond, Va. and Rebecca Foster Horgan (Tim) of Centreville, Va.; his sisters, Grace Foster Hamper (Sid) and Dagmar Foster, both of Chicago, Illinois. Bill enjoyed spending time with eight grandchildren, Sophie Elizabeth, Miles Quinn Foster-Larner, Joseph Wilson Agee (Amanda), Rebecca Elizabeth Agee (Jonathan), Teak Clay Edwards, Grace Ann, Sarah Elizabeth and Alexander George Horgan; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson Agee and Nora Ann Eilertson.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Masks requested.
Please consider donating to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.